MANILA — Meralco on Friday cautioned the public against the use of firecrackers and party props such as balloons and confetti near power lines.

Overhead lines are vulnerable to firecracker explosions and pyrotechnics despite the facilities' tip-top conditions, Meralco said in a statement.

“We advise the public not to play with firecrackers and pyrotechnics near electric lines and transformers as these may cause power interruptions and even result in accidents,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.

Meralco also shared the following electrical safety measures for the holidays.

• Use Christmas lights with quality control markings and make sure to use the appropriate type for indoor and outdoor use

• When installing decorations outdoors, inspect for loose connections first and possible damages, especially near power lines

• Avoid ‘octopus’ connections or overloading since this could result in fires and other accidents

• Always use firecracker outdoors with a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby in case the sparklers come in contact with flammable materials

• Ensure that family members know how to use fire extinguishers

• Stay clear from electrical facilities when using party items

• Refrain from using party poppers and balloons near power lines as this may also cause power outages

• Don’t forget to unplug Christmas lights and lanterns before going to bed or when leaving the home

• For those going on a holiday trip, remember to unplug all appliances. It is also better to turn off your circuit breakers before leaving

Meralco also said it would continue to provide 24/7 service during the holiday season while also urging the public to practice electrical safety.

Meralco personnel will be on standby to respond to any power-related emergencies throughout the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the utility distributor said.

Contingency measures are also in place should incidents related to pyrotechnics, firecracker explosions and weather disturbances affect distribution facilities, it said.

“Our Call Center is ready to respond to customers’ needs at any given time even during the holidays,” Zaldarriaga said, adding that customers can call Meralco’s 16211 hotline.

Customers may also message Meralco through its social media pages on Facebook (www.facebook.com/meralco) and Twitter (@meralco), or text their concerns to 0920-9716211 or 0917-5516211.