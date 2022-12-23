MANILA - The Department of Transportation on Friday said it tapped ride-hailing firm Grab to increase the supply of land-based transport for arriving international passengers following complaints of the lack of options at the airport.

The partnership includes Grab cars that are readily available for passengers within the airport and Grab kiosks to assist passengers in booking rides, Transportation Usec. Timothy John Batan told ANC's Headstart.

Under the partnership, Batan said more Grab units were "dedicated specifically for the airport to final destination transfers.

But Batan said the continued reports of difficulty in Grab bookings both at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, as well as in other locations, could be driven by the increased demand due to the holiday rush.

He assured the public that relief would soon come in the form of the Metro Manila Subway, which has a dedicated station located at NAIA Terminal 3.