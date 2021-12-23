Photo of Typhoon Odette-battered areas checked by President Rodrigo Duterte in the towns of Cebu and Bohol on December 19, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines aims to restore power transmission lines in Bohol by yearend, its spokesperson said Thursday.

Typhoon Odette damaged 12 transmission towers and 600 poles in Visayas and Mindanao, according to NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza. In Bohol, the storm destroyed 183 transmission lines and 5 towers, she said.

"When NGCP restores, we have to go through areas people are having trouble with, so when roads are blocked our trucks cannot pass. One thing also is the fuel shortage in the region, we have deployed 3 helicopters to help with the line patrol as well as the restoration. We cannot maximize the chopper because there's no fuel," she told ANC's Headstart.

"We've targeted Dec. 31 just for the customers of BOHECO 1 and 2 (Bohol Electric Cooperative 1 and 2) and for the customers of BLCI (Bohol Light Company Inc), particularly Tagbilaran City, on the 24th of December."

Another challenge would be that Bohol "only has a connection to the main transmission grid through Leyte," Alabanza said.

"The damage in that connection is significant. It is what engineers call special structures that are unusually high transmission towers to accommodate certain conditions in the area. It is much more challenging to restore," she said.

"When we restore by the end of the month, Bohol will still need to rely on in-island sources. It cannot rely on power coming from Leyte."

For Cebu, NGCP has restored transmission lines of Visayan Electric Company and Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco 2), according to Alabanza.

"For Cebeco 3 we are ready in that area, unfortunately they’ve not been unable to draw power form the grid. Cebeco 1 were trying to restore that within the week," she said.