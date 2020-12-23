NGCP asks gov't to allow private firms to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for employees

: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA - The operator of the country's energy grid called on government on Wednesday to allow private companies to procure COVID-19 vaccines for employees to support the bounce-back of businesses and the economy.

Anthony Almeda, president and CEO of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), appealed to lawmakers to pass a law encouraging the private sector to provide vaccinations to its employees.

“Vaccination, as well as mass testing, is focally critical in the fight against COVID-19... We need to jumpstart the economy now, but we need to ensure that we stack the odds against infections in the workplace,” said Almeda.

He noted that a vaccination program for the private sector would provide a semblance of normal activity in businesses, leading to faster economic recovery.

NGCP seeks to secure COVID-19 vaccines for its 5,000 employees, including grid dispatchers and transmission line personnel.

“We encourage our counterparts in both the public and private sectors, to be similarly proactive in protecting their employees so that we can keep the economy running at full speed," Almeda said.

The company earlier donated P1 billion to the national government to support COVID-19 response measures.



It also donated around 1.25 million food bags, 10 mechanical ventilators, 6 RT-PCR machines, 20,520 test kits, 100 test booths, testing services, 4.6 million PPEs, among others to local government units and public and private medical facilities and organizations.

This month, the NGCP also provided 3 ambulances to various LGUs, as well as 10,000 test kits, 50 test booths, and testing services to Pasay City.



The NGCP is a privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the Philippine power grid.

