LIST: Tollroads waiving fees for Christmas, New Year holidays

MANILA - Operators of north and south expressways said Wednesday that they are waiving toll fees for Christmas and New Year's to allow seamless travel for those visiting their loved ones during the holidays.

The "toll holiday" will run from 10:00 pm on Dec. 24 to 6:00 am on Dec. 25, as well as from 10:00 pm of Dec. 31 to 6:00 am of Jan. 1, 2021.

It will be implemented in the following tollways:

San Miguel Corp

Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR)

Southern Luzon Expressway (SLEX)

Skyway

NAIA Expressway

Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp

Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX)

Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)

Cavite Expressway (Cavitex)

C5 Link

Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX)

SMC President Ramon S. Ang said the free toll is a yearly tradition for the company and will be available for all vehicle classes.

For his part, MPTC President Rodrigo E. Franco said traffic and security crew, as well as emergency medical response teams will be deployed until Jan. 4 to ensure safe travels for motorists.

The Pangilinan-led MPTC said construction and lane closures along the tollroads' mainline have been suspended until Jan. 5, unless safety repairs are necessary.

It added that NLEX-SCTEX will provide free 24-hour towing service to the nearest exit for Class 1 vehicles on Dec. 26, 27, and Jan. 2 and 3.

Both tollways companies are employing contactless RFID transactions as mandated by the Department of Transportation.

