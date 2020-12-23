Agri losses due to Typhoon Vicky totals P111 million

Residents salvage items from their destroyed houses after Tropical Depression Vicky hit Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu island on Dec. 19, 2020. Allan Tangkawan, AFP

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture said Wednesday Tropical Depression Vicky caused a total of P111.01 million in agricultural damage and losses after it hit parts of Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend, affecting farmlands and fishing areas.

The DA said Wednesday around 15,933 farmers and fisherfolk were affected, covering 19,846 hectares of agricultural areas, while the volume of production loss was at 942 metric tons.

The typhoon affected farms of rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and fisheries in the Cagayan Valley, Davao and CARAGA regions, as reported by the regions to the DA.

The department is coordinating with agencies, local government units and disaster risk reduction and management offices for the needed assistance to communities, and the ongoing monitoring of possible damages in the agri-fisheries sector.

Affected farmers and fishermen will be provided with seed reserves for crops, drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry, and fingerlings and equipment for fisheries from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

The DA said those affected could access agricultural loans from the Survival and Recovery (SURE) program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

An indemnification fund from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp can also pay for the losses incurred to help farmers and fishermen, it added.

Tropical Depression Vicky claimed at least 8 lives after its onslaught during the weekend, leaving parts of the country flooded and causing landslides.

