Outbound travelers queue at the NAIA 3 check-in and immigration counters on December 22, 2023 as holiday travelers head to various ports in the run-up to Christmas. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

The “peak of the peak” days have begun at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday, the last work day before Christmas eve, as passenger volume is expected climb to 140,000 to 145,000 daily, according to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

He said this is may continue until Saturday.

Passenger lines are longer than usual at NAIA Terminal 3’s check-in and immigration counters.

Apart from the influx of passengers this holiday exodus, Bautista attributed this to the airport’s limited capacity, which he hopes to be addressed once NAIA has been modernized and its operations privatized. But he said MIAA and other agencies are helping manage the queue.

“May queue management na ginagawa ang MIAA together with the other agencies… Itong airport na ito kasi, aaminin natin, it’s a very congested airport. Ang capacity nito ay only 32 million, but we are handling already 45 million… Doon sa darating na privatization, we can still improve the existing facilities, processes and equipment,” Bautista said.

A choke point is also observed as passengers queue for the scanning of the QR code on their boarding pass before they enter the immigration area from the check-in counters.

Bautista said the passenger reconciliation system is being piloted by an airline to identify passengers, who have already entered the boarding area and ultimately aid in preventing flight delays. The system also checks the authenticity of the boarding passes.

“Kung minsan kasi may passengers na nawawala, paalis ng eroplano pero hindi makita ang mga pasahero. Pero with those information naka-capture doon sa technology na ito, nalalaman natin kung saan ang mga pasahero... Pilot pa lang naman yan, pero siguro magkaroon pa ng kailangang improvements,” Bautista explained.

Some flights were delayed for several hours amid the peak season, which the DOTr chief said is often due to technical issues.

An airline also encountered a hitch with its conveyor belt, but it was resolved within an hour.

Bautista said the Manila International Airport Authority is coordinating with the airlines to reduce delayed flights.

“‘Yung international flight natin maganda ang on time performance. Sa domestic medyo bumaba ng konti. May isang airline na nahila niya ‘yung pagbaba ng on time performance dahil mayroon siyang aircraft na hindi nag-operate... Hindi naman natin pwede i-compromise ang safety ng mga pasahero kaya kailangan nache-check maigi ‘yung mga eroplano na ‘yan,” he said.

MIAA said on Thursday it saw a “slight dip” in the on-time performance of airlines operating at NAIA amid the holiday exodus from the 80% OTP recorded in the last three months. But MIAA Officer in Charge Bryan Co noted that the number of flight delays remains at “manageable” levels.

Some passengers that arrived at NAIA 3, meanwhile, complained of the long wait for taxis and of taxis demanding higher fares.

“Pag Sucat, P1,000. ‘Pag mga bandang Cubao mga P1,500 yata eh.. Sabi niya P1,000. Sabi ko P600. Sabi niya P800. Hindi kami nagkaintindihan. Naghintay nalang ako rito. Dumating kayo, nagtakbuhan yung iba,” passenger Norman Mitchell told ABS-CBN News.

“Hindi magandang experience. Almost an hour na kaming naka-pila, ang dami pang nagkokontrata rito, mga fixer,” passenger Eric Cabrales added.

Passengers may report such incidents to MIAA or LTFRB’s hotline numbers.

