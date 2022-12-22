MANILA — The Lopez-led engineering and construction firm First Balfour Inc and its vendors have agreed to explore measures to fight climate change, the company said.

First Balfour's vendors in its supply chain bared the plan during their forum earlier this month, the company said in a statement.

"Collaboration with the vendors and subcontractors, government, communities, and even with competitors is most important" when dealing with climate change, First Balfour Strategic Business Head Vicente de Lima II said.

First Balfour said it also agreed to join a Philippine initiative called "Ako Ang Bukas Movement" (AAB) which the Green Convergence convened to help the country achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

AAB developed a calculator for quantifying the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) an individual or organization creates. GHGs are among the major contributors to climate change, it said.

“Before we can act on the climate crisis, we must know the greenhouse gas footprint we generate,” Dr. Angelina Galang, Green Convergence convenor said.

Under the initiative, First Balfour will use the AAB calculator to estimate the company's greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain.

During the forum, some implications of adverse climate change to the construction sector were explained, including the risk of business disruptions on construction projects caused by floods and other calamities associated with climate change, among others.

