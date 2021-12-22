MANILA - The Philippines’ privacy watchdog on Wednesday said it has ordered BDO and Unionbank to a meeting on Jan. 4 next year on the BDO hacking incident which affected hundreds of depositors.

The National Privacy Commission said it is investigating the possible personal data breach and processing of data from the incident.

Privacy Commissioner John Henry Naga said the agency is also looking into “the relevance of BDO’s 10-year old system to the alleged security incident.”

The NPC said it wants to know if “sufficient technical, organizational, and physical safeguards were in place to prevent unauthorized disclosure of personal information that may have been contained in the system.”

The agency earlier said it has already launched a sua ponte or voluntary investigation into the incident, and is coordinating with other government agencies on the issue.

BDO has said that it is reimbursing around 700 depositors for money lost due to what it called "sophisticated fraud technique."

More than 30 BDO depositors who claim to have also been victimized but were denied refunds, meanwhile said the bank also owes them.

