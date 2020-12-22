Petron apologizes for traffic jams caused by fuel discount promo

Motorists line up at a Petron gas station for their 50 percent price off on all fuels for a limited time in Pasay City on Dec. 22, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Petron Corp on Tuesday apologized after its fuel discount promo caused heavy traffic in some areas as motorists lined up to avail of cheaper fuel.

Petron offered a 50 percent discount on all of its fuels from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Tuesday in select gas stations “to give back to all the loyal customers who continuously support Petron.”

Motorists lining up to fill up their tanks however caused traffic jams in some areas.

“We sincerely apologize and have taken note of all of your feedback and suggestions,” Petron said in a statement.

Petron became one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the promo.

Before giving the fuel discount, Petron also implemented the following price hikes: P0.75 per liter for gasoline, P0.85 for diesel, and P0.80 for kerosene, saying the adjustments reflected movements in the international oil market.