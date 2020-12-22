Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale: source

Actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers on the red carpet at the German premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" in Berlin, Germany, October 28, 2015. Reuters/file

MANILA - US movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

The company has a market value of around $5.5 billion, based on privately traded shares and including debt, the source added.

MGM Holdings said it had no comment.