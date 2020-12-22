LIST: Banks announce schedules for Christmas holidays

MANILA - Banks announced they will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and have advised the public to settle bank transactions early amid the limited banking hours during the holidays.
Banks also encouraged clients to use their websites, banking apps and ATMs, which are available 24/7, nationwide.
Here is the list of the banks' schedules for the holidays.
BDO
For Dec. 24, 30 and 31, BDO said their mall branches will be open up to 3 p.m., while standalone branches will be open up to 1 p.m.
BPI
All BPI branches will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 30, 31 and Jan. 1, but all mobile apps and ATMs will be available.
Metrobank
Most of Metrobank's branches will be closed or have shortened banking hours through the holidays. Here is a list.
RCBC
RCBC said its branches will shorten operating hours on Dec. 24 and 30, mostly from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. All branches will be closed on Dec. 31.
China Bank
Select branches of China Bank will be open for limited hours on Dec. 25 and 31.
PNB
Most PNB branches will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Christmas and New Year's eve, except NAIA branches which will be open on regular hours even on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
PSBank
All PSBank branches will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 30, 31 and Jan. 1.
UCPB
All UCPB branches will be closed on Dec. 24, 25, 30, 31 and Jan. 1.
UnionBank
Some UnionBank branches are closed, while others have shortened hours. The bank updates its daily schedules here.
LandBank, Security Bank and EastWest have yet to release their holiday banking schedules.
Refresh this page for updates.
