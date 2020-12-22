Ayala Health buys controlling stake in healthcare operator Qualimed

Daniel O. Mercado Medical Center, Tanauan, Batangas. Handout photo

MANILA - Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc (AC Health) said Tuesday it has acquired a controlling stake in Mercado General Hospital (Qualimed) which operates several hospitals and clinics across the country.

AC Health said the acquisition was made through its subsidiary Healthway Philippines Inc.

Qualimed owns or has interests in the Qualimed Health Network, which includes hospitals in Nuvali, Sta. Rosa, Laguna; San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; Iloilo City; and Tanauan, Batangas, according to AC Health. Qualimed also operates an ambulatory surgical center in UP-PGH, and has clinics in Makati, Quezon City and in Cebu IT Park.

“With the acquisition, AC Health will now have four general hospitals, more than 85 outpatient clinics, and about 80 corporate clinics, as well as the country’s first cancer specialty hospital which the company announced previously,” AC Health said.

Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Chairman of AC Health, said that Qualimed and Ayala Land had been partners for several years and that he welcomed the addition of the healthcare operator into the Ayala Group’s portfolio.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has renewed the Ayala Group’s commitment to invest in healthcare, and with this investment, we will be better positioned to provide much-needed healthcare services for the country,” said Zobel.

AC Health has been expanding its network of clinics this year as well as its raising its stakes in pharmacy operators.