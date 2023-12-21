PNR Naga-Legazpi route to reopen on December 27

MANILA -- The Philippine National Railways said it is reopening its Naga-Legazpi-Naga route on December 27.

In a statement, the PNR said there will be four trips daily between Naga City, Camarines Sur and Legazpi City, Albay.

PNR also said it will also be reopening three stations--Travesia, Daraga, and Legazpi--along the route.

The trains will also be passing through the Baao, Lourdes, Bato, Matacon, Oas, Bagtang, Washington Drive, and Capantawan, and stop at Naga, Pili, Iriga, Polangui, and Ligao.

Fare starts at P15, and goes up to P155 for travelers heading to the train's last stop.

The route was suspended in April 2017 due to the lack of train coaches and locomotives.