DTI confiscates substandard fireworks in Bocaue

MANILA - The Department of Trade in Industry on Thursday confiscated 177 substandard fireworks being sold in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Upon inspection by the DTI Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau, two retailers had violations for selling fireworks unlicensed.

“Bagamat meron siyang PS (Philippine Standard) mark at bagamat lisensyado ang manufacturer, nakita natin na ng items na ibinebenta nila ay hindi kasama sa listahan ng mga modelo na approved ng DTI,” DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said.

(Despite having PS marks on the packaging of these sparklers and fountains as the manufacturers were legitimately licensed by DTI, the models and types of these items being sold were not on the list of products that underwent the agency’s testing.)

Nograles warned consumers that it is dangerous to use substandard fireworks.

Elizabeth Mendoza, a retailer who had some of her products confiscated, maintained that they bought the fireworks from the manufacturer in good faith.

“Meron kasing logo at PS mark. PS mark lang po ang alam naming binibigay ng manufacturer. Misleading lang,” Mendoza said.

Nograles advised consumers to double-check on their website if the fireworks being sold are listed with DTI.

Consumers are also entitled to ask for an exchange or refund of substandard fireworks bought earlier. -Lady Vicencio