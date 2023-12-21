MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Thursday reiterated its warning to the public against online scams especially during the holiday season.

The DICT earlier unveiled this December unveiled the “12 Scams of Christmas,” which is a list of potential scams this holiday season, namely:

fake shipping and delivery notifications

fake online charity scams

fake shopping websites

fake online sellers

free trial scams

fake Christmas gift card scams

tech support scams

crypto investment scams

fake relative/friend scams

dating scams

foreign exchange investment scams

loan scams.

“It’s really a concept of really educating our people,” DICT spokesperson Asst Secretary Renato Paraiso said in a televised briefing.



Paraiso said people need to adopt good ‘cybersecurity hygiene’ to protect themselves from online scammers. This includes adopting strong passwords and changing passwords, ideally, every 3 to 6 months.

He also advised against clicking links on dubious messages which usually direct users to phishing or scam websites.



The DICT through the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) earlier launched its government anti-scam response hotline 1326 to help individuals who have fallen victim to online scams.