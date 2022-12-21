Globe 'ready' for SIM registration starting Dec. 27

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday its online SIM registration platform is ready following the release of the measure's rules and regulations by the National Telecommunications Commission.

SIM registration will start by Dec. 27 as mandated by law. Globe said it has an estimated 87.9 million SIM users.



All Globe Prepaid, TM, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi, Globe Mobile WiFi and Globe Business prepaid subscribers may register their SIMs at https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg, the telco said.

Meanwhile, existing Globe Postpaid, Globe Platinum and Globe Business postpaid customers will be pre-registered using the details provided in their initial application, the telco said.

By January, users will also be able to register through the New GlobeOne app. It said Globe and TM customers will be able to enjoy services and may register until April 26, 2023 to avoid deactivation.

New SIM holders will be given deactivated SIMs upon purchase starting Dec. 27. They must register the SIM immediately to access Globe services, it said.

Assisted registration sites will be set up starting February 2023 to assist customers who need help in the registration process such as senior citizens, persons with disability and pregnant individuals, Globe said.



“We are committed to provide our customers with an easy-to-use, secure, and inclusive registration process. We encourage all our customers to plan their registration dates, prepare their valid government IDs with photos to enjoy the full benefits of our services and to protect their personal information,” said Ernest Cu, President and CEO of the Globe Group.

The SIM registration act mandates the registration of all SIMs using valid IDs with photos. This measure aims to streamline government services, prevent fraudulent activities linked to SMS and boost financial inclusivity by providing proof of identity for the unbanked.

