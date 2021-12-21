MANILA - McDonald’s Philippines on Tuesday said it will serve 20,000 meals to communities affected by typhoon Odette through its Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

The fastfood chain said it is partnering with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, the Naval Reserve Command Multi-Sectoral Linkaging Committee, AirAsia, Philippine Airlines, and Coca-Cola, to reach and serve affected communities.

McDonald's franchisees in said areas are also mobilizing to provide meals, the company said.

“We will continue to work with our partners both in the private and public sector for other opportunities to extend assistance to the hard-hit areas of Typhoon Odette,” said Kenneth Yang, McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO.

The company said people can also donate, via bank deposits to the following RMHC bank accounts:

Account Name: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philippines, Inc.

Metrobank Account Number:

CA #000-7-34755805-9

BPI Account Number:

CA #3021-4107-47

BDO Account Number:

CA #01-7080-12767

Donations can also be made through McDonald’s stores nationwide via BPI or GCash QR code or by visiting rmhc.org.ph.

