Drone shot taken on December 20, 2021 shows destruction in Dapa, Siargao, Surigao del Norte, 4 days after Typhoon Odette made a landfall on the island on December 16. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Filipino Chinese Community has mobilized to donate P20 million in relief goods to areas affected by Typhoon Odette, a group of businessmen said on Tuesday.

Henry Lim Bon Liong, President of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. said they have raised P12 million through the Filipino Chinese Community Calamity Fund, and another P8 million from the Chinese Embassy.

Liong said the Chinese Embassy has also announced a donation of P8M alongside 3.2 million kilos of rice. FFCCCII says the rice donation is valued at around P128 million.

The combined P20 million peso donation will be distributed through relief packs through the local chapters of FFCCCII and the Filipino Chinese Community Calamity Fund, he said.

“But as I said this is just a drop in the ocean. Hopefully others will follow," he added.

FFCCCII said the relief goods will include rice and easy to prepare food. The group said FFCCCII members, particularly supermarket owners in Visayas and Mindanao, have all volunteered to facilitate the distribution of the relief packs using their own supplies. However it also noted that they will likely have to send supplies over from Luzon.

“It will come from here. We also have contacts with Philippine Navy and Coastguard para madala ang (to bring the) relief goods."

FFCCCII said the 3.2 million kilos of rice is already in Philippine ports and should be ready for distribution soon.

Aside from this assistance, FFCCCII is coordinating with the Chinese government to provide Filipino fishermen maritime training and new fishing equipment to improve their yield and income.

