MANILA—Cebu Pacific on Monday announced it will be cancelling some of its flights from Dubai to Cebu because of the destruction caused by typhoon Odette.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said Mactan Cebu International Airport will resume operations on December 23 at 6 a.m. However, from December 23 to 25, only overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and returning Filipinos who are residents of Cebu will be allowed to board the aircraft.

Due to these limitations, the following flights have been canceled:

5J 14 (Manila to Dubai) - December 23, 25, 27 and 30

5J 05 (Dubai to Cebu) - December 23, 25, 27 and 30

5J 582 (Cebu to Manila) - December 24, 26, 28 and 31

Affected passenger will be informed about their rebooking options, Cebu Pacific added.

