Businesses in PH seek financial stimulus to cope with COVID-19, study says

MANILA - The Philippine business sector needs financial stimulus to cope and recover from the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study commissioned by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and undertaken by the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P).

The survey showed companies, both big and small, need financial relief through loans to support additional working capital, pay-off existing loans and mortgages, and set aside money to comply with stricter health and safety protocols.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises, especially in the travel and restaurant sectors, are asking for low- or interest-free loans of as much as P1 million because of their higher levels of vulnerability and lower levels of resistance to the health crisis.

"It would be helpful if some kind of stimulus package is indeed forthcoming. I said it's extraordinary times and I think as a country we probably have to borrow for our future," UA&P professor and economist Peter U said. "Fortunately our fiscal position, due to very responsible management in the past few years, we're in a better position than we have been in the past."

But aside from support companies, U said, there should also be some kind of support for consumers to ensure there will be demand for the businesses.

"It's two things. It's demand and supply. By all means we should all help the firms and the producers survive to continue operating but they would also have to be able to sell and that means that the buyers would have to be buying also," he said.

For Nestor Tan, president of the country's biggest lender, BDO Unibank, getting the economy moving again is one way of helping sectors that were hit by the pandemic.

"While I do admit that we need to help the sectors that were badly hit, we are not focusing our attention on how to stimulate the economy," Tan said. "The key is to have economic activity so that small businesses can have demand on their side in order to survive and in my view, the ones that are actually greatly hit are the daily wage earners."

He added, "we need to put in a lot of effort in trying to put in the construction, infrastructure, the real estate sector, to get the daily wage earners back moving."

Tan said bringing back efficient public transportation is crucial to be able to do this, as well as creating a harmonized guidelines among local government units to ensure mobility is not impeded.

Meanwhile, Arthur Tan, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Integrated Micro-Electronics, said the country should also focus on boosting its manufacturing sector which could help lead a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.

Tan said IMI's locally manufactured KTM motorcycles have seen sales exceed pre-COVID levels this year with 80% exported to countries like China.

"Mobility will happen and people will have to move themselves," Tan said. "The KTM motorcycles that we built this year, 2020, we have built more than what we've built since three years that we've produced motorcycles."

He said these are, "fully-built, Philippine-made motorcycles," which, "debunks all of these things that the only thing we can do is consume goods. We can actually compete."

Both local and global financial institutions see the Philippines lagging behind its Southeast Asian peers in terms of economic recovery amid one of the strictest and longest lockdowns against the pandemic and the slowest recovery in mobility.

That's why some lawmakers and industry observers have been urging government to boost its stimulus package which is at the lower end of the spectrum when compared to other economies in the region.

However, economic managers have yet to budge as they assert, quality and not quantity is important in terms of government spending to combat the economic effects of the health crisis.