MANILA — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Wednesday said it is preparing to address heavy traffic in expressways this weekend as city dwellers head out to provinces a few days before Christmas.

The number of vehicles in expressways is expected to increase by around 20 percent, said Julius Corpuz, spokesperson of the TRB.

“Ang pinaghahandaan po nating mabuti ngayon ay this coming weekend, December 22-23, the last weekend before Christmas,” he told state television PTV.

“Ang mas mahalaga po ay dapat 100 percent ang readiness ng ating mga toll operators to meet the demand ng traffic volume that is going to be expected, particularly sa parating na weekend,” he said.

The TRB is coordinating with toll operators to test the “1 sticker, 1 wallet” system which would allow motorists to use a single payment account for all expressways in Luzon.

“Patuloy po yung ating sinasagawang dry run ngayon dito sa contactless system,” he said.

“They are now conducting the first user-acceptance test… We will know the results of this user acceptance test after conducting it for a few days,” he said.

The government has also released a directive to ensure that all toll booths will be open throughout the holiday season, Corpuz said.

“Lahat ng toll lanes are open. Lahat ng tauhan are made available at walang leave… Nakaantabay po lahat ang emergency services like ambulance, firetrucks, patrol at quick reaction team,” he said.

While there is a push to make expressway transactions faster, there are still toll booths “that still need to be upgraded and even replaced,” the TRB official said.

“Yung iba kaya hindi pa nasasama sa dry run ay dahil patuloy pa ang pagkukumpuni. May mga bagoing toll plaza na kakatapos lamang,” he said.

Despite a few hiccups in some toll plazas, Corpuz assured the public that it would still be more convenient to use RFIDs instead of cash. Cash transactions usually take 20 seconds, while RFIDs are read in just 4 to 6 seconds, he said.