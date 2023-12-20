MANILA — As people flock to malls and transportation terminals during the holidays, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) assured motorists on Wednesday that it is coordinating with these establishments to help manage the flow of traffic.

MMDA Director for Traffic Enforcement Victor Nuñez said they are deploying 2,375 traffic personnel this Christmas season.



“Nakikipag-ugnayan po kami sa iba’t ibang mall operators para katuwang namin sila sa traffic, lalong lalo na ngayong marami lumalabas na tao,” said Nuñez.



“Pagbantay na rin sa provincial bus terminals, yung sa airport, at malalapit sa pantalan,” he added.



While 1 in the afternoon is not considered part of the so-called rush hours, there was already a build-up of traffic around that time today along EDSA North Avenue in Quezon City, where two malls are located.



Aura Cabigting, who works near the area, used her lunch break to go to the mall and buy Christmas gifts for her loved ones. She said this way, she can go straight home from work later.



“Pag lumampas ka ng 5 p.m. medyo sobrang traffic na talaga, lalo Commonwealth ako dumadaan. So binilisan ko na lang din maglunch,” she said.

Vehicles were also slow-moving along EDSA, in front of SM Megamall at past 4 in the afternoon as mall goers and regular motorists converged.



According to Nuñez, traffic is at its heaviest these days between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.



“Malaki na rin yung mga nawalang mga bilang ng estudyanteng pumapasok since December 16, December 18 so ang volume talaga sa umaga bawas na. But then makikita natin sa hapon, lalong lalo na pag may okasyon, different parties, talagang matindi yung pagsikip ng daloy ng trapiko,” he said.



But the MMDA is anticipating traffic to get even worse on Friday, which is a payday, and the last workday before Christmas day, so many are expected to travel home to their provinces.



To help alleviate the traffic congestion, the MMDA said a moratorium on minor road works is still in place.



“Starting November 13, kasabay nung pag-adjust ng mall hours, nagkaroon ho tayo ng moratorium on road repairs kaya makikita niyo ngayon na malimit na yung road works except yung main projects ng gobyerno,” noted Nuñez.