Lance Gokongwei takes over as Robinsons Land president, CEO

Cebu Pacific CEO Lance Gokongwei. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — JG Summit president and chief executive officer (CEO) Lance Gokongwei is taking over as chairman of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).

Gokongwei will head JG Summit's property arm starting January 8.

This comes after his cousin Frederick Go was appointed as Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs.

RLC said its board of directors accepted Go's resignation as its member and as president and CEO of the company.

The board appointed Faraday D. Go as their newest member, RLC also told the Philippine Stock Exchange.