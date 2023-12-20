MANILA -- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said interest rates are unlikely to be cut while inflation remains above the target range.

But even if inflation is expected to ease to within the 2 to 4 percent target range in 2024, the Monetary Board will have to consider other factors such as inflation expectations before it considers loosening monetary policy.

“If most of the numbers point in the right direction including expectations – they really settle into this comfortable range around 3 percent for inflation, then we’ll consider cutting rates,” Remolona said.

Philippine headline inflation slowed to 4.1 percent in November and is projected by the central bank to further ease below 3 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

Even with a strong El Niño forecast in the first quarter that might have an impact on supply, weakening demand for commodities is taming inflation expectations for next year according to BSP Director Dennis Lapid.

The El Niño phenomenon is forecasted to increase monthly inflation by 0.02 percent.

“The overall outlook, apart from oil prices, we look at non-oil prices.. Demand is weakening in major economies that’s also providing a downward influence on commodity prices,” Lapid said.

For the second quarter of 2024, the moderate impact of El Niño is projected to push inflation to above 3 percent.

Remolona said inflation is still expected to settle on the higher end of the target for 2024.

