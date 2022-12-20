Tortang Talong, tampok sa APBC video series sa Australia

AUSTRALIA - Mapanonood na ang ikatlo at ika-apat na episode sa 12-part video series na “A Taste of the Philippines” na handog ng Australia-Philippines Business Council o APBC.

December 7, 2022 nang maipalabas sa Youtube ang una at ikalawang episodes tampok ang Cebu lechon at pandan tamokonsi.

Bida naman sa Episode 3 ang paboritong ulam ng mga Pilipino na Tortang Talong. Ipinakita ng nasabing food video series host na si Yasmin Newman, isang kilalang Australian-Filipino food and travel writer at cookbook author kung paano niya niluluto ang Tortang Talong o Charred Eggplant Omelette.

Ang Australian-Filipino food and travel writer at cookbook author na si Yasmin Newman sa "A Taste of the Philippines”

“This is one of my favorite things to cook at home. It’s a classic Filipino dish loved all throughout the country. It’s called Tortang Talong otherwise known as Charred Eggplant Omelette....the secret to this dish is the smoky, earthy flavor,” sabi ni Yasmin.

Tortang Talong o Charred Eggplant Omelette mule sa "A Taste of the Philippines” handog ng APBC

Ibinahagi rin ni Yasmin kung ano ang karaniwang klase ng talong na ginagamit ng mga Pilipino sa pagtotorta:

“In the Philippines, we have this raw, thin variety of eggplants. I’d like to choose ones with the stalk attached, I think it looks really pretty in the final dish.”

Pag-iihaw sa talong gamit ang gas stove

At ang sikreto ng malinamnam na tortang talong, nasa pag-iihaw nito bago isawsaw sa binating itlog. Ipinakita ni Yasmin na kahit sa isang gas stove ay maaaring ihawin ang mga talong.

“What you really wanna do here is charring the skin on making this flesh really beautiful and tender...it’s gonna permeate all the beautiful flavors,” ani Yasmin.

Pati paggawa ng simpleng salad gamit ang kamatis at iba pang gulay bilang pambudbod sa tortang talong, ipinakita sa episode.

“It’s really two dishes in one I’ve got here. We’ve got the Charred Eggplant Omelette and we’ve got our Ensalada or simple salad...I think it’s really beautiful when you have those pickling flavors coming through the eggplant,” dagdag pa ni Yasmin.

Samantala, tampok sa episode 4 ang Grilled Lamb Chops kasama naman ang Pinoy na si Ross Magnaye mula sa Sarai Kitchen sa Melbourne.

Episode 4 - Grilled Lamb Chops

Episode 4 - Grilled Lamb Chops kasama ang side dish na simple salad

Ipinakita sa episode kung paano iluto ang masarap na bersyon ng nasabing katakam-takam na lutuin gamit ang best cuts mula sa South Australia.