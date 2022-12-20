Lalamove tells users: 'Transport of people not allowed'

Commuters wait for a ride along EDSA in Pasay City on September 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Logistics and delivery platform Lalamove on Tuesday reminded the public that the transport of people is not allowed using its partner vehicles.

This comes as commuters in Metro Manila endure rush hour "carmageddon" due to increased ridership and motorists on the streets during the holidays, as well as the lack of sufficient public transport options.

Lalamove offers deliveries using motorcycles, sedans, and larger vehicles to transport parcels and goods.

In a statement sent to users, Lalamove said "transport of people not allowed."

"Please be informed that our accredited delivery vehicles are not licensed to transport people, only items for delivery. Our Lalamove Bossings have the right to refuse since this is illegal and is not allowed on our platform," the platform said.

"Let us help each other by allowing our partner drivers to focus on

fulfilling your Christmas rush deliveries," it added.

Commuters are turning to social media to air their grievances.

Some passengers complained of the elevated ride-sharing costs, while others have said it could take hours to get successful bookings.

Meanwhile, some passengers complained that taxis charge higher than usual and that they have no choice but to give in, in order to get a ride home.

Another netizen said some motorcycle ride-hailing drivers are turning off their apps to work as "habal-habal" along EDSA and charge higher than the usual rates.

Holiday 2022 is the first time malls and other business establishments are allowed to fully operate following the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

