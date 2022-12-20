

MANILA - The Philippines will launch programs to increase investments as well as raise the competencies of Filipino in cybersecurity, software engineering and STEM or science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as global demand increases, an official said Tuesday.

Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan Uy said there is a need for 3 million cybersecurity experts in the world and the Philippines is among the top choices for talents.

"We are deploying skills upgrading in order to get a lot of people interested in digital skills that will be necessary in order to answer the need of our employers," Uy said in a briefing.

"One country has asked me they need 100,000 software engineers, can the Philippines supply that? Sabi namin, that will be challenging. Dapat makahabol tayo (we need to catch up), we need to build up those competencies. Currently, there are 3 million job vacancies in the world in cybersecurity experts," he added.

Uy said tech firms are looking at the Philippines due to its young population and its reputation as "early tech adopters."

Filipinos were among the top users of text messaging globally. When social media was born, Filipinos also become the top users worldwide, Uy said. Some Filipinos are known as well in the hacking world due to the "I Love You" virus in the year 2000, he added.

"Technology companies look at the Philippines as a country composed of young people who are early technology adopters. So they expect that we would produce a lot of these talents. These are high-paying jobs and the demand is very, very high," Uy said.

The government is also planning to create "smart cities" that would house business process outsourcing firms. This will also boost demand for talent, the DICT chief said.

Uy said the DICT is working with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education And Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Education (DepEd) for the distribution of course materials and certification programs.

He added that scholarships for on-demand courses could also be launched if the budget allows.