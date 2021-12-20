Photo of Typhoon Odette-battered areas checked by President Rodrigo Duterte in the towns of Cebu and Bohol on December 19, 2021. Simeon Celi, Presidential Photo

Sets Dec.25 target restoration for Mindanao provinces

MANILA - The Philippines' power grid operator said it has restored power transmission to the typhoon-ravaged provinces of Samar, Cebu, and Leyte on Monday following the implementation of its alternative power restoration scheme.

Transmission services have also been fully restored to the provinces of Capiz, Antique, Iloilo, Biliran, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Davao Oriental, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

The NGCP however clarified that this refers only to transmission services, and not to distribution services or generating capacity.

"For complete restoration of power, all distribution and transmission facilities and sufficient generating capacity must be available," NGCP said.

As of 7:16 p.m. Sunday, NGCP said it started implementing the alternative power restoration scheme.

"With this, power transmission services were gradually extended to parts of Samar (NORSAMELCO, SAMELCO I, SAMELCO II, ESAMELCO), Cebu (CEBECO II, VECO), and Leyte (BILECO, LEYECO II, LEYECO V)." NGCP said.

The company however added that "while transmission services have been extended through an interim scheme, restoration of damaged 69kV lines are still ongoing."

NGCP said it is also still assessing the extent of damage in other parts of Leyte, Negros, and Bohol.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, a total of 12 towers and 462 transmission structures were found damaged by the typhoon.

NGCP said its targeting to restore power to several areas on these dates:

Agusan del Sur and Agusan del Norte

(ASELCO and ANECO) - December 20

Surigao del Norte (including Siargao Island) and Surigao del Sur

(SURNECO, SIARELCO, SURSECO II) - December 25

The grid operator said three 138kV backbone lines in Cebu are set for energization on December 21 and 22, while the 138kV backbone line serving Leyte is targeted for restoration Monday, December 20.

"For other affected areas, NGCP will be releasing an updated restoration schedule once assessment of damage is completed," NGCP said.

Meanwhile, the NGCP said it is asking landowners in affected areas to allow their linemen to enter their property to repair damaged transmission lines.

"Line personnel working on the Kabankalan-Sipalay 69kV Line serving NOCECO in Negros Occidental are being hampered from repairing broken and leaning poles by a landowner barring access to his property," NGCP said.

A total of 65 teams, or 520 personnel, were deployed by NGCP to restore power transmission in areas hit by Typhoon Odette.

