Labor dept seeks to prioritize minimum wage earners, OFWs in COVID-19 vaccine program

MANILA - The labor department has asked government to place minimum wage earners and Filipino migrant workers among those prioritized to be given COVID-19 vaccine, its chief said Sunday.

There are some 20 million minimum wage earners in the country, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Overseas Filipino workers are currently ranked 12th among those prioritized for the inoculation, he said. Some 376,000 OFWs have been repatriated due to the pandemic, he added.

"Sumulat ako, kung maaari ilagay man sila number 5 and 6. 'Di lang OFWs, pati mininum wage earners. Ito ang mga vehicles of economy. Kung walang worker, sino magtatrabaho?" Bello told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I've written to government to prioritize OFWs and minimum wage earners. They are the vehicles of economy. If there's no worker, who will do labor?)

Malacañang earlier said frontline health workers, senior citizens, indigent Filipinos and uniformed personnel are among those considered “sectoral priorities” for the government’s initial COVID-19 vaccine drive.

