Uptick in La Loma lechon prices seen ahead of Noche Buena

MANILA — The price of lechon in La Loma, Quezon City, dubbed as the lechon capital of Metro Manila, is now up by P500 to P1,000 per piece, less than a week before Christmas.



Depending on the size, a lechon from La Loma may cost P6,500 to P15,000 a few days before Noche Buena.



Lechoneros said the prices of lechon typically go up in December compared to previous months when there is a surge in demand due to Christmas parties and family gatherings.



But compared to last year, merchants said prices are practically the same.



Sellers said the quality of pigs this year is also much better than last year.



"Mas maganda ngayon kumpara noong nakaraang taon, noon masyadong mahal, pumapanget pa mga baboy kasi payat, walang laman. Ngayon magaganda alaga nila ngayon," said Corazon delos Reyes, a lechonero from La Loma.



They are expecting one more round of price spikes as Noche Buena nears, since most families buy lechon on December 24.



Most shops are open for reservation through their social media pages but they are also accepting walk-ins.



Meanwhile, customers are also flocking to a popular ham shop in Quiapo, Manila.



The price of Chinese ham ranges from P1,760 to P1,880 per kilo, while scrap ham is P1,640 per kilo.



Pineapple ham is P1,320 per kilo, while pear-shaped ham is P750 per piece.



For more budget-friendly options, grocery store ham prices range from P373 to 599 per piece, depending on size.



Meanwhile, pork prices in most wet markets in Metro Manila, kasim (pork ham) is at P240 to P380/kilo, while liempo is at P295 to 400.



Nic Briones of the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines said their pork supply is sufficient for the holidays due to the high volume of imports.



He said the farmgate price of pork has not moved at P170 180 per kilo.