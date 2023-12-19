Citicore Renewable eyes March IPO

MANILA -- Solar power producer Citicore Renewable Energy is going public.

Citicore Energy REIT (CREIT), of which Citicore Renewable is the sponsor company, confirmed reports from the Manila Standard that the company filed for an initial public offering Monday, with the price tag at nearly P13 billion.

The company of Megawide tycoon Edgar Saavedra is eyeing to sell more than 3.3 billion shares at P3.88 apiece.

It is looking to raise money to fund its project pipeline.

The offer period is expected to begin in early March next year.

CREIT told ABS-CBN News in January that its parent company was eyeing a 2023 IPO.

Citicore has renewable energy projects in many parts of the country and a partnership with Ayala Corp's ACEN.

RELATED VIDEO: