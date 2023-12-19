BSP keeps cap on Instapay, PESONet fees

MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has kept the moratorium on Instapay and PESONet fees.

InstaPay is a real-time, low-value digital payments facility that substitutes for cash transactions. PESONet, meanwhile, is a batch electronic funds transfer service that provides a viable alternative for checks and recurring payments.

In a monetary board resolution dated December 7, the BSP maintained the moratorium on Instapay and PESONet fees, which was originally imposed in December 2021.

“The BSP encourages Filipinos to actively use their accounts for digital payments, savings, and investments. The central bank is working with the industry to bring more of our countrymen into the fold of the formal financial system,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona, Jr. said.

Institutions planning to introduce fees for new fund transfer services should apply for prior BSP approval. These fees must also be reported to the BSP 60 days before implementation, the central bank said.

The Philippine Payments Management, Inc., which oversees PESONet and InstaPay, must monitor regulatory compliance of its members and promptly report any issues to the BSP.

Non-compliance is punishable under the National Payment Systems Act and the New Central Bank Act.

BSP said the moratorium on InstaPay and PESONet fees shall be lifted, subject to their review, when zero fees for small e-payment transactions have been implemented by the payments industry.

At least 4 major banks have waived transfer fees for transactions below P1,000, according to media reports.

