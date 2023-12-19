MANILA -- The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says it is expecting around 2.2 million passengers to use the country’s airports this December.

This is higher than the 2 million passengers recorded in December last year.

“Ngayon mas marami ang local tourists,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a televised briefing.

Airports all over the country have been placed under heightened alert since December 15 with the expected increase in passengers this holiday season.

Apolonio says CAAP has been coordinating with airport authorities as well as the Office of Transportation Security and the PNP Aviation Security Group to ensure the safety of the passengers, while helpdesks are available to assist travelers at the airports.

Apolonio meanwhile urged passengers to be aware of airport regulations to avoid inconvenience, and to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their scheduled flights.

“Mga pointed objects, mga liquid objects na malalaki ang sukat, pinagbabawal talaga yan at sana wag na nilang ilagay sa kanilang handcarry luggage, o i-check in nalang nila para hindi istorbo ang pila sa mga security check sa OTS,” he said.