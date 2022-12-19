MANILA — Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will increase on Dec. 20, oil firms announced on Monday.
The following adjustments will take effect on Tuesday:
PILIPINAS SHELL
- Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
- Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase
- Diesel P2.90 per liter increase
CLEANFUEL
- Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
- Diesel P2.90 per liter increase
CALTEX
- Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase (Platinum and Silver)
- Diesel P2.90 per liter increase
- Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase
SEAOIL
- Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
- Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase
- Diesel P2.90 per liter increase
PTT PHILIPPINES
- Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
- Diesel P2.90 per liter increase
