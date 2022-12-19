MANILA — Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will increase on Dec. 20, oil firms announced on Monday.

The following adjustments will take effect on Tuesday:



PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase

Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase

Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase

Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

CALTEX

Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase (Platinum and Silver)

Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase

SEAOIL

Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase

Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase

Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

PTT PHILIPPINES

Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase

Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

