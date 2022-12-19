Home  >  Business

Heads up! Pump price hike set for Tuesday, Dec. 20

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 19 2022 10:59 AM | Updated as of Dec 19 2022 12:08 PM

MANILA — Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will increase on Dec. 20, oil firms announced on Monday.

The following adjustments will take effect on Tuesday: 
 
PILIPINAS SHELL

  • Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
  • Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase
  • Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL

  • Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
  • Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

CALTEX

  • Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase (Platinum and Silver)
  • Diesel P2.90 per liter increase
  • Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase

SEAOIL

  • Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
  • Kerosene P1.65 per liter increase
  • Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

PTT PHILIPPINES

  • Gasoline P0.70 per liter increase
  • Diesel P2.90 per liter increase

