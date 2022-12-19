MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Monday it has received P1.9 billion for the second closing of 159 towers to be transferred to MIESCOR Infrastructure Development Corp (MIDC).

The batch is composed of 120 ground-based towers and 39 rooftop towers, Globe said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

With this update, a total of 860 out of 2,180 towers were turned over to MIDC, it added.

Globe said proceeds from the sale of towers would be used to pay debt and for capital expenditure to support network expansion.

"With Globe's bid to provide superior customer service to Filipinos nationwide, we have been investing heavily into our network these past years alongside developing relevant products and services that optimize this infrastructure," Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said.

"We believe that our current partnerships with the tower companies will help us enhance our capex spending and our tower builds moving forward," he added.

Globe has so far completed 34 percent of the sale or 2,410 towers out of the 7,059 tower sale portfolio.

