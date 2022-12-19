A former officemate clued me in on why she always manages to give herself a great gift without breaking her budget every time the holidays come around. Turns out, she uses mostly one credit card all year, and then redeems all her loyalty points late November for a “reward” that she also picked out for herself months ago.

Of course I “stole” her idea that very year, and I discovered that if I’m smart enough with my spending, I can get not only a gift for myself but even for family members. Here’s where you can go looking for free “money” which you can keep, or give away.

#1 Check your credit card rewards

Unless you signed up for a no-frills credit card, most plastic currencies reward every spending with loyalty points. Others do not expire, but others have an end date so make sure you don’t forfeit any. No credit card rewards you the same, so it’s always a good idea to check into how many points you earn for your spending, and then try to see how many you will need to redeem a specific reward. Compare across credit cards and pick the one that will give you the same reward for less spend. Make that your card of choice for all your spending to get closer to getting your chosen reward, all for free.

#2 Sweep all your rewards accounts

Don’t limit yourself to just credit card rewards. Do you use rebate-paying apps like Shopback? Check how much is available to withdraw and redeem when allowed. Do you have frequent shopper cards like Mercury Drug’s Suki card, SM’s Advantage or Prestige card, Robinsons group’s Go Rewards and so many others? Check your points and redeem with your next purchase. Every redemption means more money that stayed in your wallet as you shopped.

#3 Look into credit card promotions

It’s impossible not to spend during the holidays, and credit card companies know this. They are all competing for your share of wallet so expect them to throw in sweeteners. At least BDO and BPI credit cards have launched rebates programs where you can earn extra cash when you hit a required spend. Consider pooling in your spending in the one card that will give you the best return. With these two credit card brands, you can earn as much as P6,500 in cash rebate, electronic gift certificates and eGifts when you spend from P50,000 to P150,000 during the promotional period.

#4 Keep an eye out for gifts with purchase

It’s not just credit cards but all retailers want your business. For the items in your shopping list, check out the places where you can buy them and see which ones have better offers. If you order ahead with Shakey’s for holiday meals, they are offering 3 pieces of fried chicken for free. Last week, I got a free coffee press from Watson’s when I shopped for personal essentials which were also on 50 percent off. You can keep these gifts for yourself, or even re-gift them. The point is you can get these for free, for shopping what you would have bought anyway.

#5 Frequent flyer points are not just for flying

Earning enough frequent flyer miles to get a free trip is not easy for most people, and in the past, I barely made enough to score an upgrade. As a result, I have forfeited many points earned across several airlines. Until I realized that I could use these for shopping! That’s right – some frequent flyer programs allow you to use your miles with their In Flight shops. How about a perfume set, new power bank, or even airline collectibles?

#6 Share your rewards and feel-good for free

If nothing appeals in the In Flight catalog for your frequent flyer points, consider donating them, and the airlines will use these to help out passengers in need. Your points can let good take flight, helping patients travel to where they can get medical help, or terminally ill children realize their wishes and dreams. You can do the same for your credit card rewards points, actually nearly all rewards points, including from ride app Grab Rewards.

#7 Because cash will always be king

Even with all the digital wallets available today, paying in cash can still open many discount doors for you, or other unexpected but very welcome freebies. Do your research by checking online or making calls and see which one will give more value for your money. When shopping for a washer and dryer, I was offered a couple of thousands in cash discount on the listed price, which was tempting. But then I lucked out and my credit card offered a cash rebate for all shopping for that weekend, and that would earn me more. So I paid with my plastic, got rewards points plus a cash rebate. This is a bit of a fluke though, so when you have the cash, flash it and see what cheaper deals can come your way.

