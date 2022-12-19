Cebu Pacific offers P88 seat sale for domestic destinations

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said it is offering a one-way base fare of as low as P88 for domestic destinations.

Passengers may book promo flights to any domestic destinations until Jan. 2, 2022, the airline said in a statement.

Travel period for the promotional seat is from Dec. 19, 2022 until May 31, 2023 in time for the holiday and summer seasons, Cebu Pacific said.

"We are happy to keep offering our trademark low fares as we know many travelers, Filipinos and foreigners alike, are eager to travel more these days. Trust that we will continue to stimulate travel through our seat sales,” said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Corporate Communications Director.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates 92 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity. The Gokongwei-led carrier flies to a total of 34 domestic destinations and 19 international routes.

The airline also recently announced an international seat sale for as low as P699.

RELATED VIDEO