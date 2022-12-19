MANILA - Filipinos must take advantage of digital finance when giving gifts this holiday season, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Monday as it encouraged the public to use "digital aguinaldo" this year.

“We encourage our countrymen to take advantage of the ease and safety provided by digital finance in sending their cash gifts during the holidays,” according to the BSP.

Filipinos who intend to give cash as gifts or donations can transmit money through digital payment channels that are now widely available nationwide, the central bank said in a statement.

Digital transfers include InstaPay and PESONet, via e-wallets, as well as QR codes, the BSP said.



InstaPay and PESONet are online fund transfer features under the BSP's National Retail Payment System (NRPS) launched to boost the digitalization of payments in the country.

"The giving of e-aguinaldo supports the BSP’s broader thrust to foster the wider adoption of digital payments, which promotes financial inclusion and the efficient flow of funds in the economy," the BSP said.

Using online fund transfers and scan-to-pay QR codes eliminates the need to withdraw cash. Online transfer are also more seamless and convenient.

Under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, the BSP aims to convert 50 percent of retail payments into digital and to onboard 70 percent of the adult population to the formal financial system by 2023.

