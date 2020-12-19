PERA Investment Guide: A New Way to Retire

It’s one thing to make money, it’s another to make PERA. If your new year’s resolution is to start an investment fund, there’s no better time to start than now. In exchange for a comfortable retirement, are you willing to educate yourself further?

Starting a PERA or Personal Equity and Retirement Account investment can seem overwhelming, that’s why it’s always best to start with the basics. Here are some quick pointers on what PERA is and how it works.

For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.