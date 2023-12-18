PH secures P14-B worth of investment pledges from Marcos' Japan visit

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (C) accompanied by his wife Louise Araneta (2-L) toasts at the gala dinner for the 50th anniversary event between ASEAN and Japan as part of the ASEAN-Japan commemorative summit in Tokyo, Japan, December 17, 2023. Yoshikazu Tsuno, EPA-EFE.

TOKYO -- At least nine investment pledges worth P14-billion pesos have been secured during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 4-day visit to Tokyo, Japan.



Marcos said some of the investment pledges are just extensions of the business contracts signed during his earlier visit to Japan in February.



These investments, some of which came from the semiconductors, healthcare and infrastructures, translate to about about 200,000 job opportunities for Filipinos.

“Mag-expand lang sila ng operations nila. But the more important part is 200 plus thousand new jobs. That’s also an enormous part of that,” the President said.



Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said some agreements were signed as well.



“There were two parts today. The signing of new MOUs [memoranda of understanding], that’s nine new MOUs, with a total value of PhP14 billion. But more importantly, about 20 plus companies gave updates to the President today, of their pledges from the trip last February,” Go said.



“And on that part … PhP169 billion of actualized investments from the trip earlier this year,” he added.