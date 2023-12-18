Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) President and CEO Frederick D. Go speaks during a press briefing at the launch of RLC's development called Bridgetowne in Libis Quezon City on Sept. 5, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tapped the head of Robinsons Land Corp as special aide for investments, Malacañang announced on Monday.

The Palace said that Marcos has appointed Frederick Go as a Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA) with the rank of a Secretary.

Go is the president and CEO of Robinson Land Corp, the property arm of the Gokongwei Group. As of this posting, the RLC website still names him as its president and CEO.

Go has served on the boards of various companies, including those of the Gokongwei Group, and has received numerous awards, the Palace said.

“Among the functions of the OSAPIEA head include assisting the President by providing him timely, relevant and strategic advice on economic matters and concerns, including among others, inflation, food security, and the increasing prices of key commodities,” Malacañang said.

Go’s office is also tasked with ensuring that investment pledges are realized, and make the Philippines “a top investment destination.”

“The SAPIEA shall serve as Chairperson of the Economic Development Group (EDG), while the Secretaries of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and Department of Finance (DOF) shall serve as Vice Chairpersons,” the Palace said.

The new office will identify the priority programs, activities and projects in the Philippine Development Plan, as well as assess the progress of these programs and projects.

The Philippines has traditionally lagged behind its neighbors in terms of attracting foreign investments. The government has liberalized several of the country's investment laws in a bid to lure in more foreign capital and business expertise.