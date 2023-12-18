Globe, PLDT say ready to help 'Kabayan' victims

MANILA -- Telco giants Globe and PLDT said Monday that they are ready to help residents affected by tropical depression Kabayan.

In a statement, Globe said their personnel are on ground to help provide assistance where needed, and supplies are also in place so they can be deployed immediately in the cyclone's aftermath.

Globe also said they are ready to put in place free calls, free charging and free WiFi stations should the storm cause power and service interruptions.

Globe said their facilities have generators and batteries to ensure connectivity despite power outages.

Meanwhile, PLDT is setting up equipment and deploying personnel so they could provide stable and reliable communication services, according to their head of group corporate communications Cathy Yang.

Tropical depression Kabayan slightly weakened on Monday afternoon, PAGASA said, as it kept wind signal no. 1 raised over 31 areas.

Kabayan was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 55 kph gusts, according to the state weather bureau.

