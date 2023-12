Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Oil prices are moving ahead of Christmas Day.

Petroleum companies announced the following price adjustments effective December 19.

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - no movement

Kerosene - P0.95/L decrease

Diesel - P0.10/L increase

CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline - no movement

Diesel - P0.10/L increase

More details to follow.