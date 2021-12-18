Globe restores services in Agusan del Sur, Camiguin

Globe Telecommunications on Saturday announced it has restored its services in typhoon-hit Agusan del Sur and Camiguin as of 4 p.m.

Service restoration is also underway in other areas affected by typhoon Odette.

"The lack of available commercial power as well as roadblocks are causing delays in restoring services in the hardest hit areas namely Cebu, Bohol and Siargao. These provinces experienced multiple fiber cuts," Globe said.

Globe also set up "Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging" stations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The stations were established at 14 sites, including:

1. Bayantel Building, 213 Sikatuna St, Cebu City

2. Globe Telecom IT Plaza, Cebu IT Park (Jose Maria del Mar St, Lahug)

3. Pardo Public Market, Cebu S Rd, Cebu City

4. Globe Switch J.A. Clarin, Tagbilaran City

5. Near Petron Gas Station, Brgy Ubujan, Tagbilaran City

6. Shell Station, Brgy. Songco, Borongan City, Eastern Samar

7. Gaisano Grand Parki Area, Brgy.Central, Orquin St., Calbayog City, Western Samar

8. Jaro Plaza in front of Jaro Cathedral Church, Jaro, Iloilo City

9. San Joaquin Gym, San Joaquin, Iloilo City

10. Sebayan Central Elementary School in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte

11. Rose Pharmacy National Highway (near Gaisano Mall), Malaybalay, Bukidnon

12. Brgy. Lumbo near Covered Court and Bus Stop, Valencia City, Bukidnon

13. Brgy. Carmen in front of DAR Macanhan, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental

14. Main Road, Zone 3 , Brgy. Sta. Ana, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental

Customers can continue to support relief operations by donating to partner organizations Rise Against Hunger Philippines, and Ayala Foundation Inc. through the new GlobeOne app and GCash app, respectively.

Donations raised will directly benefit those affected by Odette in Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Palawan, and Surigao del Norte.

For more information on Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations set up in the affected areas, visit this site.



RELATED VIDEO