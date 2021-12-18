Assorted goodies from Simply Donuts

We have lots of memories. Some memories live on, like the good times we had. Other memories seem to be etched in our brains forever. These memories make us who we are.

Amilyn David was born in Bacolod City but moved to Pampanga when she was young. This is where she grew up and completed her college studies.

In an interview in our weekly live streaming show Fran-Guru Exchange, where my wife Lyndah is a co-host, Amilyn shared her main reason for starting a business. It was to honor her mother.

Both of her parents are self-employed. Her late father started different companies. First he became a distributor of popsicles. When Mount Pinatubo erupted, he brought the entire family to Batangas, where he ventured into a meat shop.

Her mother meanwhile loved to bake pastries, and in her spare time, she baked different kinds of bread and sold hamburgers in front of a school. Her father meanwhile did not approve of his wife's dream of opening a small business because of their growing family of five children.

Amilyn did not forget her mother's dream. While working in the human resources departments of prominent service companies, she still found time to have bake sessions with her mother.

She wanted to start a bakery, however, her passion was shifted to donuts. In 2016, in a small store in Dolores, Pampanga, Amilyn displayed various kinds of donuts.

She named the business Simply Donuts. Why the name? Amilyn is one personality where simplicity is the best. The small store began to be word of mouth in town.

Soon a mall in Pampanga offered her a space. Today, with her onboard partners, Simply Donuts has expanded to six branches. They now provide delicious flavored donuts that everyone loves!

