Cebu Pacific now offers antigen, RT-PCR tests

Travelers of Cebu Pacific can now avail of Antigen tests for P700 and RT-PCR tests for P3,300. Cebu Pacific

MANILA - Budget airline Cebu Pacific announced Friday it is now offering antigen and RT-PCR tests for travelers through its Test Before Boarding (TBB) program, as flight restrictions eased despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cebu Pacific said the blood-drawn antigen test costs P700, with results already available in 30 minutes.

Swabbing for RT-PCR test is available at P3,300, while the first 100 tourists to get the service at the Philippine General Hospital per day may get tested for a discounted rate of P900.

The discount was from the Department of Tourism's subsidy to encourage domestic travel and revive local tourism.

“... Seeing that testing is required by a number of destinations at the moment, we have partnered with accredited laboratories that may offer affordable testing options. We look forward to the day trust and confidence in air travel have been restored,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president for Marketing and Customer Experience.

The TBB testing facility at the NAIA Terminal 3 is now open for walk-ins from 2:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

RT-PCR tests can be taken at Cebu Pacific's partner laboratories, namely the Philippine Airport Diagnostic Laboratory, Health Metrics Inc, and Safeguard DNA Diagnostics Inc.

“Following the successful TBB pilot...we are urging [every one] to take advantage of this convenient alternative, especially since the testing site is strategically located at the airport,” General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera, for his part, said.

The trial TBB tested 1,143 passengers, three of whom were positive and not allowed to board the flight.

The passengers underwent tests again after a 7-day quarantine in General Santos, and showed negative test results.

Aside from the southern city, the local governments of Butuan, Dipolog, and Pagadian also require negative antigen test results before traveling.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC



