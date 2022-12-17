(L-R) Photos from the Instagram pages of Ola Bakes, Lab Lacquer, and Pitad, and Honey, Brie, and Me

With the rising prices of basic goods, we all could use some extra income for the festivities this Holiday season. If you’re looking for a side hustle but don’t know how to get started, these small businesses—which all started as mere “passion projects”—will inspire you to open your own and chase success.

Ola Bakes

Owned by a 25-year-old entrepreneur, Noelle Uson started Ola Bakes with her grandmother at the onset of the pandemic. She started her cake business on the sideline, not having any expectations on whether it would go big or not. Fast forward to today, Uson left her day job to focus on her business as demand rises.

“I quit my day job to do Ola Bakes full time because I saw the potential… I wanted to focus more and grow it,” the young entrepreneur told ABS-CBN News.

Ola Bakes has always had limited edition Christmas offers and this year, it is their Apple Walnut cake.

The bake shop also takes pride in its 100-year-old lime chiffon recipe which Uson said was handed down by her ancestors. Customers can also order other cakes, including the ancestral recipe, and just have them designed for Christmas.

It may have started out as a "hobby", but Ola Bakes now gets 5 to 10 orders on regular days and 15 to 25 cakes during the holidays. Ola Bakes has proven that side hustles, when taken seriously, can grow into a real source of income.

Uson also encourages fellow Filipinos to find a business that they would love and pursue it wholeheartedly.

“Just find something you love because it’s very hard for you to start or to think of something that you’re not passionate about. My dream is to always work on something I love and not think of it as work,” she said.

“Sometimes you don’t have to think of it so long. Na parang if you wanna do it, just do it. Wag kang mapangunahan ng “[baka] walang bumili.” Don’t think so negative agad. I think yun yung takot ng Filipinos,” she added.

Lab Lacquer

While some think only food businesses will click this Holiday season, Lab Lacquer, a hand-crafted press-on nails shop operated by a one-woman team, proves that there are ways to earn extra income other than cooking.

Lab Lacquer owner Wynonah Duban sells Christmas-themed press on nails for the Holiday season, with prices varying depending on the complexity of the design.

Aside from the readily available designs for the Holiday nail set, customers can also send their own nail pegs—be it for Christmas or not—for a more personal touch.

For the *insert age* entrepreneur, focusing on her job was the best decision she made.

“The reason why I decided to focus here isn’t because I saw na it was already getting big. It’s actually the opposite. I knew that if I spent a lot of my hours and a lot of my effort towards somebody else’s cost, I would never expand my own,” she said. I knew that it was a long game… but if I want to expand I really have to put in the work now,” she added.

That is why for her, people who want to do business should just start.

“If I waited until I was this good before I started selling them, then I would wait three years. That’s why I think it’s very important to just start,” she said.

“It’s very intimidating to see a lot of similar business already growing and you feel like there’s no space for you in the market… [but] so far, it has been working for me that I don’t look at my competitors and I just focus on myself and my clients’ feedback,” she said.

Honey, Brie, and Me

It all started at the onset of the pandemic, when gatherings were banned and people couldn't meet their loved ones as often.

So to compensate for the longing, Andrea Ebdane’s family started Honey, Brie, and Me, operating on the thought of sending people specially curated gourmet meal boxes so families, relatives, and friends who were apart due to COVID-19 could still bond through food.

The food business offers large meal boxes all year round, but this Christmas, Honey, Brie, and Me has holiday meal kit suggestions like their Deluxe Grazing Box with Wine which includes gouda, cheddar, salami, mortadella, and a bottle of Peppercorn Lane Cabernet Sauvignon and their Garlic and Herb Lamb Chops Kit which includes their signature Garlic and Herb Marinade and lamb chops for easy grilling.

Proving that love language can be turned into profit, Ebdane, quoting her mom who started the business, said it would be easier for people to start a business if they love it.

“As long as you’re passionate about it, as long as you’re dedicated to really improving it, and to really investing in it, and to making it better and to making it appeal to more people, it will grow and will stand out and will really be patronized by a lot of people,” she said.

Pitad Footwear

What started as a “crazy idea” by this sister tandem became a fruitful footwear business that is now making rounds in the province where it was founded--Catarman, Northern Samar.

Reia Karen Onrejas, together with her older sister Reinna, founded this brand when the pandemic started, aiming to give their hometown easy access to quality, trendy, and affordable footwear.

“Our business started off with just a crazy idea that we can't shake off our minds until one day, my sister and I decided to actually jump into the waters,” the younger Onrejas said.

Pitad offers various kinds of Marikina- and Laguna-made items—ranging from formal and chic heels to casual birken staples.



This Holiday season, the younger Onrejas said their business caters to people who want to give quality gifts without breaking the bank so their brand is offering Christmas discounts to make gift-giving accessible to all.

Having sold thousands of pairs already, Onrejas believes that just like them, people who want to do business should just “give it a shot.”

There will always be risks in trying new things but no reward will be gained if no risks are taken,” Onrejas said. “So go for it. Realize that crazy idea you have. Give it a shot ‘cause you'll never know, maybe that's what you're meant to be doing all along,” she added.

When they first started, the sister tandem did not expect they would be getting so much support not just from their kababayan in Catarman but from all over the country as well.

Now, they use their profit in Pitad to maintain their business operations, pay the bills, and for their personal expenses.

“If you'll continue to think that you will never have a shot at this "passion project" you have, then you will be stuck with what ifs,” the young entrepreneur said.

“Successful people are not successful because they're already the best in their field when they started. They're successful because despite all the uncertainties, they take risks and do it anyway,” she added.

So for people who want to start a business but are uncertain and afraid, Onrejas has just one thing to say: “All you need to do right now is start and see where it takes you.”