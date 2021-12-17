Converge says working to restore service in Odette-hit areas

MANILA— Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Friday it was working to restore services in select areas in Visayas and Mindanao which were affected by typhoon Odette.

Network operations in Iloilo, Capiz, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro and Davao were affected as of 3 p.m., the pure fiber provider said in a statement.

Converge said it is also working non-stop to assess the full extent of the damage.

"Rest assured, we are working to immediately restore service in these areas while ensuring the safety of our personnel," it said.

Business centers in Mandaue City, Roxas City, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro City remain closed.

Globe Telecom earlier said it was also working to fix disruptions in areas where it is safe to do so.

