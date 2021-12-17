Senior weather specialist Chris Perez shows a doppler radar image animation of satellite pictures of Typhoon Odette at the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST PAG ASA) weather center on December 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines released Friday the partial status update on the airports affected by typhoon Odette.

AIRPORTS STATUS AS OF 11 A.M.:

ROXAS AIRPORt - no damage in facilities

MACTAN - CEBU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - Incurred damage in the airport's HF backup antenna. Relies on backup radios for operations. Landlines also experiencing outages

ANTIQUE AIRPORT - power outage and minor damage to facilities

BOHOL - PANGLAO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - no damage or casualties except on guard posts and signages

LAGUINDINGAN AIRPORT, OZAMIS AIRPORT - did not incur any damage. Cebu Pacific flights from Manila to Cagayan have resumed

CATICLAN AIRPORT - no damage on facilities and equipment. Airport experiencing an intermittent commercial power outage

PAGASA on early Friday said typhoon Odette could make landfall in northern Palawan where a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised.

Caticlan Airport reported no damages on its facilities and equipment. However, the airport is also experiencing intermittent commercial power outage.

Tacloban Airport has resumed its normal operations as of today, and did not sustain any significant damage. Ormoc Airport is currently operational as well, and did not record any damage on its facility and personnel.

Cebu Pacific flight 5J 637/638 took off at Puerto Princesa Airport at around 10:30 AM today. Meanwhile, PPIA canceled all flight operations from AirAsia (Z2 432/433), Cebu Pacific (5J 637/638, 5J 647/648), and Philippine Airlines (PR 2781/2782, PR 2785/2786) starting 1:00PM.